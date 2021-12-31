‘Take measures against Omicron’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Congress Legislature Party leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation in New Delhi after the outbreak of the new Omicron variant. She urged the state government to form working groups which can take necessary precautions.

“We are willing to partner with the government and looking forward to the government forming these working groups where we can take necessary precautions,” the CLP leader said.

Stating that testing for this variant is different and intensive than other variants of the virus, Lyngdoh said, “I have been briefed that it takes up to three to four days to conduct the test. This means we need to be very cautious.”

She said Meghalaya must learn from the situation in Delhi and elsewhere. Stating that the state government has not yet come out with any protocols, she stressed that the state should be cautious about people going out and returning.

“We need to figure it out because wherever we go, we see a lot of tourists. We are not saying we should shut down the tourism sector but we must guard the people of the state against any exposure to the virus,” she said.