A soulful article

Editor

I write to express my gratitude for the soulful article, “Reflections on the pandemic and rebuilding of humanity” by Jenniefer Dkhar. At a time like this, we all need the hope, warmth, and love that came across in this article.

Yours, etc.,

Deepa Majumdar,

Via email

Is regional party unity over?

Editor,

Several attempts were made in the past to bring all regional parties (state parties) under one umbrella but each attempt has failed miserably due to trust deficit, fear of being swallowed up by bigger and more capable regional parties and also among other things pride, egoism and one upmanship overtook some leaders and founders of some bigger and even smaller regional parties. The same reasons still exist in the rank and file of these parties (state parties). Again, the most prominent reason till date is because leaders of these parties still find difficulties in adjustments and cooperation with one another.

The political situation in Meghalaya today is ideal for the regional parties to unite or come under one umbrella as the Congress, which is the principal party here in Khasi-Jaintia hills, is broken up into fragments and NPP is yet to be firmly established and get mass support here. Whatever you may say but the Khasi-Jaintia voters (masses) are somehow regional minded if they see that the regional parties are sincere and really united.

As for Garo Hills, the voters there have not much choice between the NPP and AITMC. The Garos, as could be seen from past experience follow the tallest leader. In the present context there are only two, Conrad Kongkal Sangma and Dr Mukul Sangma. As far as experience goes the latter is more crafty and a veteran but Conrad is from the NPP, a Party that is comparatively well known to the Garos and to some extent he has some experience as he was in the MPA government and now as CM of MDA government for four years. But Dr Mukul Sangma is from the AITMC, a new political party in Meghalaya. Who of the two is the taller leader among the Garos? Public opinion gleaned from the Garos is that since the Congress is a shattered and almost a deserted house the choice weighs on the side of NPP and TMC but with more being inclined towards NPP.

Coming to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills the choice of the voters here is mainly among three political parties, UDP, NPP and Congress. Voters here hardly mention the HSPDP, PDF and KHNAM. Some of them venture to say that the golden opportunity this time is for the regional parties but since they are a divided lot the voters of Khasi and Jaintia hills will also be scattered but a good number will opt for NPP which they believe will stand to gain felt from the collapse of the Congress even in this eastern part of Meghalaya.

Yours etc..

Philip Marwein,

Sr.Journalist,

Meghalaya

Happy reminiscences

Editor,

The op-ed, “Of Devotion and Conversion” by Deepa Majumdar (ST Dec 30, 2021) is a happy reminiscence of our past school days. These were years of peaceful co -existence of students of all races and religions. We were in St Anthony’s High School then. The most memorable aspect was that there were four sections for each class from 4 to 10.We had section A for our Catholic students, B for Protestants and Niamtre (Niam tynrai), C for the elites (English section) and D for vernacular students mostly Bengalis from Laban, Jail Road, Umpling, Mawprem and Laitumkhrah.

By the sheer wisdom of the Kothari Commission, the subject that taught us to be closer to our Maker was compulsory but not for promotional purposes. Catholic students had Catechism and for sections B,C and D there was Moral Science. Those were golden days before, as predicted by the far-sighted Kothari Commission in 1968, the subject was discontinued. Still, the effect was not visible till few years ago when religious hatred and racial overtones had taken our once peaceful and harmonious country by storm.

In our vernacular paper,( Khasi),recently the curriculum was changed. The renowned ‘ Ka Jingsneng Tymmen’ (Counselling by wise elders) by Radhon Singh Berry was removed from the Middle School section at a time when we need it the most. Then the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the brainchild of Rev JJM Nichols Roy too went out of the syllabus. In the Lower Primary section the Geography of Meghalaya is omitted. Hence students at that impressionable age are more knowledgeable about the geography of other states and countries. All this is the result of MBOSE constantly succumbing to Delhi publishers with representatives appearing yearly before session. Resulting in more books being recommended adding to the weight of the school bag. This year CBSE is having a curriculum workshop and lots of alterations will take place which should be minutely scrutinised.

Coming back to the article it is sad indeed that the peaceful and harmonious co- existence of all communities seems to have been blown apart. The St. Joseph’s school in Madhya Pradesh was having class 12th Mathematics examination when some rowdy elements threw stones at the examinees. The frightened principal quickly called the police but they refused to intervene. ‘Forceful conversion’ was their defence and when asked for proof, they were dumb.

Let us pray that in 2022 the people in power would usher in the new dawn when all those values we cherished in our school days return yet again.

Yours etc.,

W Passah

Nongkrem