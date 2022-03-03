4th teachers seeks Governor’s intervention on pay hike, regularization

Tura, Mar 3: The All Meghalaya 4th Teachers Association, Garo Hills Unit has submitted a reminder of its earlier memorandum to Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, seeking the enhancement of salaries as well as regularization of their services considering their teaching experience.

In their reminder to Malik, the teachers said that a number of memorandums and applications have been submitted by them in the past to the concerned department on numerous occasions, but their appeals have been ignored each time by the authorities.

“We have no other alternative but to seek your intervention in the matter. We are submitting the reminder of the memorandum which was given on March 8 last year. We hope that you will look into our demands and ensure that our long pending demands are fulfilled,” the reminder jointly submitted by its president and secretary said.