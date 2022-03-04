HNLC’s gesture raises hope for lasting peace in state: Meghalaya Governor

Shillong, March 5: The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik today claimed the overall law and order situation in the state was peaceful barring a few incidents of IED blasts in Shillong city and termed the militant group HNLC’s willingness to hold unconditional talks ‘a major development’ towards bringing about lasting peace in the state.

Addressing the beginning of the budget session of Meghalaya Assembly here today, the Governor said the state government appreciated the HNLC’s gesture and remained committed to ensure that the peace talks, once started, reached its logical conclusion.

The HNLC has written to the State Government expressing its willingness for unconditional talks within the framework of the Constitution of India.

Governor also lauded Meghalaya Police for acting swiftly in controlling the situation arising out of a few IED blasts in Shillong city and apprehension of culprits involved in the blast.

The Governor reiterated the state government’s commitment to resolve the long pending border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya to usher peace and development for state’s residents living in inter-state boundary areas.

“Towards this goal and with a firm resolve to end this dispute, the Chief Ministers of both the states have had several meetings in the last 6 months wherein it was decided to first take up 6 of the 12 areas of difference, i.e. Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra. The Regional Committees headed by Cabinet Ministers have made field visits and joint inspections for these 6 areas with their counterpart Regional Committees from Assam,” he said.

“The regional committees also consulted with the people living in the villages, the traditional heads, district councils and all other stakeholders. Both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya met the Union Home Minister on January 20 last.

“Further, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by both the Chief Ministers on January 29, 2022 in Guwahati which has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further examination. We are confident and hopeful the border issue in the 6 areas of difference will be resolved soon,” the Governor mentioned in his address.