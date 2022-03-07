District level meeting on Covid-19 in SGH  

Tura, Mar 7: A District- Level Stake holder meeting on Covid-19 Vaccination was held by the Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN) in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Jaksongram village under Rongara Block in South Garo Hills recently.

Representatives from the C&RD Rongara, C&RD Block Baghmara, VEC President and Secretaries, AWWs, ASHAs attended the meeting.

It may be mentioned that ISRN is implementing the Momentum- Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) USAID Project in the two district of Garo Hills. The aim of the project to amplify the Government’s Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Meghalaya focusing mainly on the vaccine hesitancy areas, people with Co-Morbidity and people living in a far-flung areas. As per the project, various activities are being carried out in the remote and hard to reach areas including Awareness and sensitization programmes on Covid-19 Vaccine, Vaccination Drives, Vaccination on Wheels (VoW) in the district.

Dr. Uday R. Marak, Rongara PHC and Dr. Bonnie D. Shira District Malaria Officer, Baghmara during the meeting emphasized the need to get the Routine Immunization as well as Covid-19 Vaccine as this is the only way to protect ourselves from the diseases like Covid-19, Tetanus, Diphteria, Chickenpox, Hepatitis and other such diseases.