Modi speaks to Zelensky, expresses deep concern over Ukraine conflict

The statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Zelensky briefed Modi in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

“(The) Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties,” it said.

According to the statement, Modi “thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine”, but also expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students still remaining in the war-torn nation and emphasised the need for their quick and safe evacuation.

The first time Modi and Zelensky spoke was on February 26, just two days after Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is also likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.