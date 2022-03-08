Muslim professionals to mentor girls in UP

Lucknow, March 8 : Muslim women professionals, in a novel initiative, will now mentor girls from socially weaker sections with ‘Rising Beyond the Ceiling’ (RBTC) launching its free mentorship programme on the International Women’s Day.

RBTC is a group of 100 Muslim women honourees at national-level and 100 at state-level. These women will now mentor girls on professional, educational, emotional, and financial matters.

“Why is a Muslim woman considered illiterate if she is wearing burqa or naqaab? If provided an opportunity, she can achieve anything she desires. This is an opportunity we will provide to young girls from socially weaker sections,” said Sabiha Ahmad, RBTC Uttar Pradesh coordinator and UP Sunni Waqf Board member.

Explaining further she said that RBTC is not just helping in breaking the stereotype about the Muslim women but is also contributing to nation building.

“Bringing women from different areas of work, such as the women in uniform, in academics, arts, journalism and others, for mentoring helps in building self-confidence in young girls and gives wings to their aspirations,” she said.

“Regardless of religion, any girl with the aspiration to work in any field can get in touch with the organisation to seek whatever help is required. The mentorship is free of cost, and we have started inviting submissions for it apart from the current mentees being guided already,” she added. (IANS)