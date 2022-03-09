Ri Bhoi DC inaugurates class rooms in Umkra LP School

Nongpoh, March 9: Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, Arpit Upadhyaya on Wednesday inaugurated two additional classrooms of Umkra Government Lower Primary School in Ri Bhoi District.

The inauguration programme was also attended by R Dhar, SDSEO Ri Bhoi, Ratan Sing Basnet, Deputy Manager NETC, MK Makdoh, Project Economist DRDA Ri Bhoi, headman of Umkra among others.

The additional classrooms were constructed by the DRDA under the CSR funding of NETC at an amount of Rs. 7.44 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC has taken note the remoteness of the village which need extra attention for the developmental work in this area and urge the parents to send their children to school for their future betterment.