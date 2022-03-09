State govt’s expenditure to increase by 58 per cent : Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 9 : Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today informed the State Assembly that Government’s overall expenditure was expected to see a jump of 58 per cent.

Replying to the discussion on Governor’s address, Conrad Sangma said that in 2017-18,the Government expenditure was Rs 9700 crore and in the year 2021-2022, the actual expenditure was expected to be Rs 15600 crore

Taking an indirect dig on the previous Government, Sangma said that in rural Meghalaya, mere 4500 household had tap water connection in 2017-2018 but today 212000 households have access to tap water.

Under PMGSY, Chief Minister said, Meghalaya had 700 kms of road in 2017 and now the figure stood at 1850 kms while on an average, 2 km of road is being constructed every day.

As far as externally aided projects, he said that Meghalaya was now implementing EAP worth Rs 7900 crores.

” We have delivered as Government and we are not giving mere speeches,” the Chief Minister said.