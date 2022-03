Three karatekas – Eva Gracia M Kharumnuid, Betlynia Mawlein, Nyamloi Pansa – of the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association will be competing in the All India University Karate Championship 2021-22 to be held at Kurukshetra University Sports Complex, Kurukshetra from March 14-17. The team will be led by Ester Mary Lyngdoh and Audrey Synnah.