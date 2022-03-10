Right action at right time: Raj BJP in-charge warns after Raje’s birthday show

Jaipur, March 10: In the wake of show of strength displayed by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on her birthday on March 8 and the controversial statements made by her supporters, Rajasthan BJP in-charge Arun Singh issued a warning to such workers.

He said that the party is maintaining a record of all such statements and will take action at the right time.

Singh also said that such party workers should not come complaining if action is taken against them.

While replying a media question, he said, “Celebrating birthday is ok but one should remember that the party is supreme and everyone comes later. Also one should remember that our party leaders are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda among others and he should contribute more to party events also,” he said.

“If someone treats us as an anti group, then we will also take them as our rivals,” he said adding, “party is our mother and we should think of expanding and growing it. Those trying to weaken the party with their cheap statements are being monitored,” he added.

It needs to be mentioned here that Raje followers, namely Bhavani Singh Rajawat and Rajpal Shekhawat during her birthday preparations said that “entire state is eager to handover the state’s command to Raje. There are many candidates eyeing the Chief Minister’s chair,” the duo said, which was an indirect comment on BJP state president Satish Poonia.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje clarified that her birthday was not a moment to show her strength but it was meant for ‘Devdarshan’.

She also thanked the people from all parts of the state and people from neighbouring states too, who came to Bundi to be a part of her birthday celebrations.

Raje’s differences with BJP state president Satish Poonia is not an open secret in Rajasthan. (IANS)