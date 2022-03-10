Sitharaman chairs post-Budget interaction with NE industry stakeholders

Guwahati, March 10 : The central government has taken futuristic steps in the Union Budget by focusing on development through enhancing and establishing digital infrastructure in the country.

This was stated by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while chairing a post-budget interaction with stakeholders from the trade and industry of Northeastern states here on Thursday.

Addressing various industry leaders and representatives from trade bodies of the region, Sitharaman said, “The Centre is ensuring that India gets ready in the next 25 years to be on the top of the curve by using technologies in various sectors and making the country digitally ready.”

Talking about the establishment of digital capabilities, the Union finance minister said digital infrastructure would help various sectors such as agriculture, medicine and education.

“Digital infrastructure will bring education to the people in far-flung areas of the country in the form of a digital university which the government is planning to set up,” she said.

On the banking sector, Sitharaman said that the government was making sure that India would have at least 75 digital banking units in the near future.

In the area of natural farming, the finance minister said that the government was enabling better natural farming by use of digital technology and, at the same time, making sure to have better mapping of farmyards.

She also underlined the need to carry out natural farming by using drone technologies and stressed on technology adaptation.

“There is a broader spirit and philosophy in the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative, which aims to guide infrastructure, planning, investments and coordination,” she said.

The minister further informed that the Union finance ministry would continue investing in capital expenditure as well as providing methodical guidance.

Towards this end, Sitharaman said she was expecting to have synergy between various investments in infrastructure.

During the interaction, stakeholders from the trade and industry shared their views with the finance minister.

Replying to queries, the Union minister said that the Northeast has much to offer and aggregation would help overcome the challenges faced by various stakeholders of the region.

The minister also urged participants to pitch proposals that would help the businesses run by women in the region.