Voters have rejected dynasty politics: BJP

BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tweeted, “While the final tallies are yet to come, voters have hugely responded to PM @narendramodi Ji’s appeal and REJECTED most Dynasty Based parties!SP in UP, Cong is Goa, Manipur, UK & Punjab, Akali in Punjab and TMC in Goa, facing huge defeat! Lessons for Shiv Sena and NCP if they learn.”

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted, “BJP winning in UP: Declining democratic values, Dismantling of republic etc. AAP winning in Punjab: promise of alternative governance, New hope rising etc. Kuch log sudharenge nahin (some people will not mend themselves).”

Taking a dig at caste politics, Union minister of state and BJP election co-incharge Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted, “Casteism lost, nationalism won.”

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi said that ‘double engine governments are winning across India’.

“Double Engine Governments are winning across India under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi. It is very evident that Voters have more faith in the ‘development politics’ of BJP than the ‘appeasement politics’ of the Opposition,” Ravi tweeted.