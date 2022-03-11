Locals protest over unheard demands

NONGPOH, March 10: Peeved with the apathetic attitude of the Transport department and the concerned lessee of a weighbridge, residents of 20 Mile Pahammawlein along with students and members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Northern Region, staged a protest over the long-pending demand for blacktopping of the road leading to the weighbridge at Narang in Ri-Bhoi district, on Thursday. As a mark of protest, the protesters prevented heavy vehicles from passing through the weighbridge.

The residents have alleged that no action has been taken by the authorities till.

Later in the day, district administration officials along with the police arrived on the spot to talk to the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.

However, the protesters remained adamant on their demand for blacktopping of the road.