4 in police net over fuel outlet robberies

SHILLONG, March 12: The East Jaintia Hills police have arrested four hardcore criminals along with an AK-47 rifle for their involvement in the recent robbery of petrol refilling centres at Khliehriat, Shillong and Ri-Bhoi.

East Jaintia Hills SP, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said a police team achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of two cases under the Khliehriat police station. The team conducted a special operation on the intervening night of March 11 and 12 to arrest the criminals involved in the cases.

He said a hideout of the accused persons at Ryngsong Shylla near Umlawang village in the district was raided based on specific intelligence input.

They were arrested along with an AK-47 rifle, 14 live rounds of AK series ammunition, machetes, a motorcycle (AS27-D-2482) and several other incriminating materials.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotish Daimary (43), Sansoma Mooshahary (32), Shankar Boro (35) and Bipul Basumatry (33) – all hailing from Assam.

One of their accomplices, identified as Fajal Haque (33), was later picked up from Guwahati with the help of that city’s police

During preliminary interrogation, the accused persons admitted to their involvement in the recent robbery cases at Khliehriat, Shillong and Ri-Bhoi.