MPs demand to waive education loans for Ukraine students

Congress Member of Parliament from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh demanded to waive education loans taken by students pursuing education in Ukraine by invoking the clause of ‘act of war’ to save them from falling in a debt trap. He said that the evacuated students face an uncertain future due to their inability to complete their education.

Suggesting to set up a student welfare wing in every embassy as a policy intervention to help students, Kodikunnil Suresh demanded government to extend specialised help to students to overcome the mental trauma faced in the war zone. Another Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan claimed that thousands of students from Kerala were still stranded in Sumy in Ukraine and demanded that the government take urgent steps to bring them to safety.

Congress leader and MP from Assam Abdul Khaleque said the government should have taken steps earlier to evacuate students from Ukraine and not have waited till the hostilities broke out. He pointed out that students had to reach neighbouring countries of Ukraine on their own which can’t be termed as evacuation.

However, the the Centre in the Lok Sabha assured that it will look into the issue of Indian students.