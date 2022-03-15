JHADC CEM presents Rs 12.89 cr deficit budget

Shillong, March 15: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Thombor Shiwat presented a Rs 12.89 crore deficit budget today.

Shiwat, who is in charge of the Finance department, said the estimated revenue is Rs 192.05 crore and Rs. 204.94 crore as an estimated expenditure.

Furthermore, the CEM informed that the salary of the JHADC employees amounting to Rs. 80 crore (aprox ) is still pending.

The state government is yet to release Rs.18 crore as share of major minerals, he added.

Meanwhile, Het Pohthmi has been elected as JHADC Deputy Chairman unopposed.