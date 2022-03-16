BJP likely to retain Sawant and Biren Singh as Goa, Manipur CMs

A BJP insider said that after detailed discussion, the party central leadership has approved the names of Sawant and Singh for the post of chief minister of Goa and Manipur respectively.

Singh served as the Chief Minister of Manipur from 2017 to 2022. Sawant was made chief minister of Goa after the demise of Manohar Parrikar in March 2019.

In Goa, the BJP won 20 out of 40 seats and received support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which won two seats.

In Manipur, the BJP got the majority on its own for the first time. Both Singh and Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Late Monday evening, the top BJP leadership met at Prime Minister Modi’s residence to discuss the formation of the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.