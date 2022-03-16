EKH cruise to easy win over SWKH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: A magnificent display with bat and ball saw East Khasi Hills defeat South West Khasi Hills by eight wickets in their U-23 Boys Inter District Cricket Tournament match in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi on Tuesday.

The lone fixture for today saw the Zone 1 Group B teams go head to head, with SWKH winning the toss and deciding to bat first.

Mesmerised by the bowling of Md Muskodul Choudhury (6/21) and Wankitlang Nongpluh (4/24), who wrapped up all 10 wickets between them, SWKH were all out for just 95 in 25.3 overs. Thrangborlang L Marshillong gave the EKH bowlers the most trouble, as he scored 32 off 44 deliveries (3x4s, 1x6s). Costerfield Lyngdoh (15) and Pynshaipaul Lyngdoh (11) were the other batters to reach double figures.

EKH lost two wickets on the way but reached the target comfortably in 19.4 overs. Winningstar Khongjoh top-scored with 34, while Rohit K Yadav (30 not out) and Muskodul (22 not out) took their side over the finishing line.

For his excellent all-round performance, Muskodul was named Player-of-the-match.

Today, Shillong Cricket Association (B) will take on East Jaintia CA and in Zone 2, North Garo Hills will play South Garo Hills.