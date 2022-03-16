UP Police asked to maintain peace during Holi

Lucknow, March 16: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives to maintain peace and avert any law-and-order problem on Holi which coincides with Shab-e-Baraat.

Senior police officials said that the leave of all police officers and personnel will stand cancelled from March 16 to 20 so that they remain on duty during the festival.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel has directed the field police officers to take stern action against those involved in disturbing law and order situation in the state.

The district police chiefs have also been asked to rope in prominent persons and group leaders of the areas to maintain law and order in mixed community areas.

A press release from the state police headquarters stated that mobile policing and quick reactions teams would remain active during the festival. Steps are being taken to ensure police visibility on the roads and also make sure that they reach the troubled spot at the earliest.

The DGP issued directions to all district police chiefs for special deployment at strategic points like important crossings, intersections and other spots where the problem had occurred in the past. Besides, extra police force has been allocated to sensitive districts.

The district police chiefs have been asked to identify the trouble spots and make a list of trouble mongers in advance to keep tab on them. They have been asked to take other preventive measures and to keep vigil on notorious elements.

The police chiefs have been asked to keep a watch during festival revelry and avert clashes.

The directives were given as often people try to settle their personal scores during festival revelry and notorious elements try to instigate tension by throwing colours on other community people and worship places. Special vigil will be maintained in view of political rivalry during recent state elections.

The district police chiefs have been strictly directed to ensure no such activity takes place in districts. (IANS)