Meghalaya Opp demands separate inquiry into implementation of smart metering project

Shillong, Mar 17: The Opposition on today urged the State government to constitute a separate inquiry into the implementation of the Smart Metering Projects funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the state Assembly today, Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma said that the term of reference of the commission of inquiry instituted by the government was not specific to this particular issue.

According to him, the term of reference is not specific on the endeavour to come clear about how the programme is implemented.

Sangma said that the findings of the separate inquiry would instill confidence on the people of the state on the implementation of this programme.

In his reply, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong while rejecting the demand for a separate inquiry said that the term of reference was very specific on the procurement which is being made whether it is relating to the ADB projects and Saubhagya scheme.

He said that the inquiry committee at present was preparing the report that was to be submitted before the deadline on March 31 next.