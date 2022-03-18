Complaint alleges illegal formation, approval of GSU unit

Tura, March 18: A complaint has been made to the President and Secretary of the GSU, Western Zone (North), Dadenggre alleging the illegal formation and subsequent approval of the union’s Phulbari regional unit by the CEC in Tura recently.

Probash D Sangma, who claimed to be the Chief Election Commissioner of the GSU in Phulbari, in his complaint, alleged that the said unit was illegally constituted with self proclaimed GSU members and thereafter approved by the president of the GSU CEC, without the consent of the commission and the students.

“This approval by the CEC president has directly violated the power conferred upon the commission under chapter 5 Article B of the GSU constitution. When there is already a commission to organize the general election of the President and General Secretary, the recently formed unit which has been approved by the CEC will not be considered as bonafide office bearers of the GSU, Phulbari regional unit,” Sangma said.

Along with the complaint, a new election date to elect bona fide office bearers of the unit has also been announced and the same will take place on April 9.