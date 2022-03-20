Arsenal strengthen hold on 4th position; Leeds stage comeback

BIRMINGHAM, March 19: Arsenal strengthened its hold on the final Champions League spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, secured by a first-half strike by Bukayo Saka.

The England international latched onto a ball that was weakly cleared by the Villa defense and lashed a low, first-time shot past unsighted goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the area in the 30th minute.

Arsenal – missing first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale because of injury and in-form winger Gabriel Martinelli because of illness – was in control for most of the lunchtime game at Villa Park despite the short turnaround from its loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Saka was a constant danger and his well-taken goal took him to nine in the league this season, during which he has established himself as regular on the right wing.

Arsenal moved four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United and within five of third-place Chelsea in its bid to return to the Champions League. This season is the first in a quarter of a century that Arsenal has not been involved in European competition.

Arsenal also has a game in hand over United, which isn’t in action this weekend.

Ninth-place Villa was strangled by Arsenal’s intensity in midfield and had only a few sights on goal, mostly in the second half. From one, Ollie Watkins struck the base of the post in the 68th minute with what proved to be the hosts’ best chance.

Wolve vs Leeds United

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at 10-man Wolverhampton with a last-minute winner by Luke Ayling on Friday in one of the English Premier League games of the season.

Ayling clinched Leeds a vital win in their fight for survival after they trailed to first-half goals from Wolves pair Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao.

But Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second period and Leeds hauled itself level with two goals in three minutes from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

When Wolves failed to clear a free kick from their area, Ayling lashed home an unstoppable shot in the 90th minute. It sparked a touchline melee as tempers flared in both dugouts at Molineux.

Wolves poured forward in stoppage time and were denied an equalizer when the Trincao’s fierce shot was diverted by Leeds substitute goalkeeper Klaesson.

The fightback from Leeds was all the more impressive given it lost four players to first-half injuries, including striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds secured back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season and moved seven points clear of the relegation zone. (AP)