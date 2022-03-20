Kejriwal to hold virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs

New Delhi, March 20: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a virtual meeting with newly elected MLAs of AAP in Punjab on Sunday.

The meeting is expected to take place in Mohali with party’s MLAs and Kejriwal will join it virtually from Delhi. The AAP swept the polls in Punjab Assembly elections winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan. A day after on Saturday, ten party MLAs were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the state. Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh were the 10 AAP MLAs who were sworn in as ministers on Saturday.

The Punjab cabinet can have a total of 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister. The state government can expand the cabinet to include some more members. CM Mann also chaired his first cabinet meeting with the newly elected ministers on Saturday. (IANS)