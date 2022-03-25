HSSLC examinations begin in Meghalaya

Shillong, March 25: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations conducted by Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) began today.

Of the 23,064 candidates appearing in the examinations, 12,936 are females and 10,128 males. Of the examinees, 18,218 are regular, 1,536 are non-regular, 1,524 are private, 1,328 are compartmental while 458 are appearing for improvement.

There are 105 HSSLC examination centres including 66 in the Shillong region and 39 in the Tura region.

The total number of affiliated institutions is 260 with 180 in Shillong and 80 in Tura. The total number of unaffiliated institutions is 124 with 83 in the Shillong region and 41 in the Tura region.