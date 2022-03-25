‘Russian troops being told war has to be over by May 9’

Russia marks May 9 as Victory Day to commemorate the surrender of the Nazi Germany in 1945. It is celebrated every year with a military parade, which in recent years has become more imposing and grand.

The General Staff noted that despite significant losses and demoralised personnel, Russian “military and political authorities of are still not rejecting the possibility of continuing to wage the war against Ukraine”, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“Violating the rules of war, the occupying troops are destroying the infrastructure of peaceful cities and villages.

“It is reported that most medical establishments located on the Russian side of the border with Ukraine, near the border, are occupied by wounded soldiers of the Russian army.

“Russian troops are also attempting to restore the combat capabilities of its airborne troops,” the General Staff added.

It further said that Ukrainian troops on Thursday destroyed 12 Russian tanks, nearly 20 units of military equipment, nine artillery systems, while more than 200 Russian soldiers were killed.