Policy makers, academicians in TN oppose CUET for admission to central varsities

Chennai, March 26: The policy makers and academicians of Tamil Nadu have strongly opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) proposed move to conduct a common entrance test for admission to various courses across 45 central universities in the country.

M.R. Ayyappan, a retired professor from a Government College in Tamil Nadu told IANS: “Just like NEET had created damage to the rural students of Tamil Nadu, the common entrance test for admissions to central universities will also bring in an urban, rural divide and poor students from rural background will be left out in the race. The government of Tamil Nadu and the people of the state must object staunchly against this draconian move.”

Objecting the UGC’s decision, Tamil Nadu teachers association’s State President, P.K. Illamaran, said: “With the introduction of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), there will not be any value for the Class XII marks and students will have to depend on entrance coaching centres for capsule format coaching to get into these institutions. The focus of the students will be to clear the entrance test and there will not be any stress on the foundations of the subject.

He also said that schools would turn into coaching centres and those who cannot afford entrance coaching will be left out of admission in prestigious central universities.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudi, said: “This CUET exam would adversely affect the opportunities of the impoverished students from the state and just like NEET students from rural and poor backgrounds, they will also be denied admission for lack of coaching through professional entrance coaching institutes. This will lead to students not being able to get admission to prestigious colleges like Jawaharlal Nehru University and other central universities like Hyderabad Central University.”

However, Dr. Manonmani. G, Professor in a government college at Chennai, said: “I do welcome the entrance test for admission to central universities. It is to be noted that students from rural backgrounds do not know whether the central universities do exist at all and with the entrance test there is a level playing field and the rural and urban divide will be reduced to a larger extent.” (IANS)