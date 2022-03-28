Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill, 2022 in RS today

New Delhi, March 28: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday is likely to move the Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha.

“This Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and also to move that the Bill be returned,” said the Rajya Sabha work list.

Sitharaman is also likely to move the Finance Bill 2022 in the Upper House. “This Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. She will also move that the Bill be returned.”

Apart from these Legislative Business, the Upper House is likely to discuss the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

BJP Member T.G. Venkatesh will submit a report on the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and 390th report on ‘Progress made in implementation of Sagarmala Projects’; and 320th report on ‘Development of Tourism Infrastructure in the country’.

Similarly, the BJP lawmaker Jay Prakash Nishad and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar are to lay on the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the statements showing final action taken by the government on the following action taken reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilizers (2021-22), 29th action taken report (17th Lok Sabha) on the recommendations of the Committee.

Nishad and Tomar will also lay a report (17th Lok Sabha) on ‘Review of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ (Department of Pharmaceuticals).

Also, the 13th action taken report (17th Lok Sabha) on the recommendations of the committee contained in their 22nd report (17th Lok Sabha) on ‘Status of Covid-19 vaccine production in India’ (Department of Pharmaceuticals) will also be laid. (IANS)