‘Portugal ready to avoid Italy repeat’

Porto, March 28: With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar.

Portugal face a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the team that shocked Italy to keep the four-time champions out of the World Cup for the second straight time.

“We were surprised,” Ronaldo said Monday.

“North Macedonia has surprised in many matches. But I don’t think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better and we will make it to the World Cup.” Portugal is trying to reach its sixth straight World Cup, and Ronaldo is hoping to play in his 10th consecutive major tournament after appearing in four World Cups and five European Championships since 2004.

“We know that if we win we will go to the World Cup and if we lose we are out,” he said.

“We have the responsibility to be positive and win the match. I see everyone well prepared and wanting to be at their best tomorrow.” (AP)