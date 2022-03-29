Wild elephant damages 5 village houses in Bajengdoba

Tura, March 29: A wild elephant created havoc in Moamari village under Bajengdoba Police station in Garo Hills of the state by destroying five houses at around 9 pm last night.

A team of state wildlife personnel could manage to chase away the rogue elephant to nearby jungles at around 4 am today after putting up a lots of efforts.

Though the team of wildlife personnel chased the elephant deep in the jungle, sources said, it once again came out and raided a human settlement in neighbouring Assam where it suspected to have trampled an old lady to death. The area of occurrence falls under Krishnai Police Station in Goalpara district of Assam.

The wild elephant damaged the houses of Mainal R Marak, Hobendro Sangma, Simrang Sangma, Somila Marak and Chingjak Marak at Moamari village located just behind Bajengdoba Police Station.