Osaka, Swiatek in quarters; Fritz beats fellow American

MIAMI GARDENS (FLORIDA), March 29: Making the quarterfinals at a tournament used to be no big deal for Naomi Osaka. It was only a shock if it didn’t happen.

Things are a bit different now. The former world No. 1 has made it through to the quarterfinals at the Miami Open – just the second time she has managed to advance that deep in any tournament over the last year. Osaka beat Alison Riske of the US 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, moving into a round-of-eight matchup with Danielle Collins.

Osaka’s only other quarterfinal appearance in the last year was at an Australian Open warmup tournament in Melbourne in January. Before that, her most recent quarterfinals trip was at Miami a year ago. “This is really one of the funnest times of my life,” Osaka said. “I’m really grateful.”

Collins, the No. 9 seed from the US, wom her fourth-round match against No. 8 Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who is already assured of moving to No. 1 next week, also rolled into the quarters with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Coco Gauff.

Swiatek will next play No. 28 Petra Kvitova, a 7-6 (5), 6-4 winner over No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova.

No. 16 Jessica Pegula also advanced; Anhelina Kalinina retired after Pegula won the first set 6-0. Pegula will play No. 5 Paula Badosa, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Linda Fruhvirtova in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s third round, Daniil Medvedev is now two wins away from reclaiming the No. 1 ranking. The top seed in Miami beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev faces American Jenson Brooksby, who upset No 15 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

No. 11 Taylor Fritz topped good friend Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 6-4 in an all-American third-round matchup.

No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 25 Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-3. Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz also advanced, the No. 8 seed fighting past No. 29 Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz got by No. 21 Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4. (AP)