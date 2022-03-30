Surface-to-air missile system for Army successfully hits aerial targets: DRDO

The flight tests were carried out at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The launches were carried out establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets, covering sea-skimming and high-altitude functionality within the envelope.

Performance of all weapon system components including missiles, weapon system radars, and command posts have been validated during these trials.

The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from the DRDO and the Army.

With the conclusion of flight trials for different ranges and scenarios, the system has completed its development trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO, the Indian Army, and the industry for successful launches of the MRSAM-Army and said the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system.

DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams associated with the successful test firings of the weapon system.

On March 27, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials.

The flight tests were carried out as part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets. The first launch was to intercept a medium-altitude, long-range target and the second was for proving the capability of a low-altitude, short-range target.

This MRSAM version was developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)for use by the Indian Army and comprises multi-function radars, mobile launcher systems, and other vehicles.