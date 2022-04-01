Pegula in semis after Badosa retires hurt

MIAMI GARDENS, March 31: No. 16 seed Jessica Pegula has made the semifinals at the Miami Open, benefiting from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa on Wednesday, after she retired five games into the first set.

“Of course, it’s not nice to win that way,” Pegula said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever even hit with her at all and I was really looking forward to playing because she’s been having an amazing year.”

Badosa said she woke up Monday not feeling well and wasn’t sure she could play that day in a fourth-rounder against Linda Fruhvirtova. Badosa won that match 6-2, 6-3, but was clearly not herself on Wednesday. (AP)