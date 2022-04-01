Russia to deprive Ukraine from building capacity to present any threat: Lavrov

Earlier in the day, Lavrov, who is on a two day visit to India, held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar which touched on issues like crude offer, rupee-ruble payment, ongoing arms deals and the Ukraine crisis.

He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before flying back to Moscow in the evening.

Addressing reports on the ongoing crisis, Lavrov said: “You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kiev regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia.”

About India’s foreign policies, he said they are “characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy is based in the Russian Federation and this makes us, as big countries, good friends and loyal partners”.

On the supply of crude and arms, the top Russian diplomat said his country will be ready to supply to India any goods which New Delhi wants to buy from them.

“We are ready to discuss. Russia and India have very good relations,” he added.

During the meeting, Lavrov and Jaishankar assessed the overall state of cooperation and considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

The two ministers discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine.

Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia’s perspective, including the peace talks bwteen Kiev and Moscow.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities. Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, during which Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Kabul in China.

Jaishankar noted that UNSCR 2593 expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people. Iran and the 2015 nuclear deal issue also featured in the talks.