BSF seize 210 bottles of banned phensedyl

Shillong, April 2: Troops of 43 Battalion of the BSF seized 210 bottles of Phensedyl from India-Bangladesh Border in South Garo hills district of the state, that were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh, according to a Press release.

It is a codeine-based cough syrup used as a substitute for liquor, which is strictly prohibited in the neighbouring country.

Since the commencement of this year BSF Meghalaya seized more than 1300 bottles of phensedyl while being sent illegally through the international border.

Border security forces of India and Bangladesh exchange monthly data on seizure of drugs and narcotics to identify vulnerable routes and to make coordinated plan for curbing this menace.