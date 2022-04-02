ISBT opens but challenges galore

SHILLONG, April 1: After a delay of several months, the ISBT, Shillong is now up and running but the challenge of providing a hassle-free access to commuters remains.

Inaugurated last year, it had remained a non-starter for months together until becoming functional from Friday.

All interstate buses are plying from the new ISBT. The facility has been received well by the passengers who were earlier required to board buses from Polo and Anjalee Parking areas.

At the same time however, they said it will be a big challenge for them to reach the ISBT from Shillong and vice versa in the absence of adequate public transport. The ISBT is located at Mawiong, around 8 km from the city.

A bus driver, who operates from Shillong to Siliguri, said while the infrastructure will reduce traffic snarls in the city, it might create a problem for people going to and fro the ISBT due to lack of public transport.

“Some local taxis were asking for Rs 300-400 from passengers to take them to Shillong. Therefore, there is a need for a good connecting service between the ISBT and Shillong,” the driver said.

A passenger said he had to change local taxis to reach the site from Shillong. He said the bus operators can work on the lines of ISBT, Guwahati where a connecting bus is provided to ferry passengers to the site from the city and vice versa.

Some stalls were opened at the ISBT and more shops are expected to start functioning from May.

A shopkeeper said the response has been good. He said he hopes his business will pick up in a couple of days.

The ISBT is being managed by Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC). An MTC official said there are no immediate plans to provide connecting service except for the MTC buses which will operate from there. Vehicles entering the facility are charged parking fees.