Rohit Shah shines as Myntdu Lions beat Symper Panthers

SHILLONG, April 1: Myntdu Lions recorded a second consecutive victory in the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Men Challengers Cup with an eight-wicket win over Symper Panthers here on Friday.

The match could only get going at 2pm due to prolonged bad weather in Shillong and was reduced to 16 overs a side.

Having won the toss, Myntdu captain Dippu Sangma decided on fielding and his team dismissed the Panthers for 99 in 15.1 overs. The Lions took to the chase with glee, coming through in just 12.4 overs and for the loss of two wickets. This was Symper’s second defeat in as many days.

Symper skipper Kishan Lyngdoh started in aggressive fashion but found himself tied down by the spin of Aryan Bora (1/16) and eventually fell to the left-arm orthodox bowler for 24. The top-scorer for the Panthers was Babloo Passah, who struck six fours in an innings of 34 but was run out after going for one too many quick runs.

Dippu was the pick of the bowlers, recovering well from an expensive first over to claim 4/16, including three wickets in one over. Chengkam Sangma (2/18) and Riboklang Hynniewta (1/22) were the other successful bowlers.

Myntdu was supreme in the chase, with Rohit Shah blazing a trail in his unbeaten 51 off 32 deliveries. He helped the Lions polish off half the required runs in as little as six overs, though he did lose two partners to the bowling of Kishan (2/22). Rohit Rai hit a quick 19 and Hynniewta, with 21 not out, saw off the remaining runs required in partnership with Shah.

For his rapid half-century and three catches as wicketkeeper, Shah was named Player-of-the-match.

Today, Umiam Eagles will be up against Nokrek Tigers from 9am.