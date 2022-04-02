Technical Festival ESPLENDIDEZ-2022 concludes at RIST

Guwahati, April 2 : ESPLENDIDEZ-2022 (EZ-22), the annual technical festival of the engineering students of Regional Institute of Science and Technology (RIST) came to an end today at the campus of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with electrifying live performances and final rounds of various sports and cultural competitions held during this two-day-long event.

Apart from RIST students, the event was participated by many students from different institutions including Assam Engineering College and Pratiksha Nursing College, according to a Press release.

The event began yesterday with “Unity Run” at 6 in the morning starting from Dispur Last Gate to Khanapara Veterinary field in which students in large numbers actively participated. The Unity Run was flagged off by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and Dr Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police (Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell).

The first day of the event saw a large number of participants in various contests. The events include, Coding Competition, Mr and Miss Ez, Build-o-mania, Robotics, Volleyball, Tug of war, Dead lift, Arms wrestling, Basketball, Futsal, Computer gaming, Fashion show, Dance competition and many more. The day ended with band performance by the band High Volt and DJ Night by DJ Bryan.

The second day began with finals rounds of competitions for build-o-mania, dance, song, blind date, rap battle etc. Cash prize and certificates were distributed among the winners and runner up contestants in the prize distribution ceremony.