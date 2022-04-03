WKH storm into state final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 2: West Khasi Hills qualified for the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s U-23 Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament by defeating East Khasi Hills by eight wickets in the Zone 1 final in Nongstoin, on Saturday.

WKH were made to field first by EKH but then dismissed their opponents for only 72 in 27.5 overs, with Ridahun Nongsiej (3/10), Banrihun L Nongbri (3/15) and Evanrilin S Syiem (2/13) among the wickets.

In their chase, WKH little difficulty, as Sildamicresha Marbaniang carried her bat in a stellar innings of 42 off 37 balls.

WKH will meet South Garo Hills in the state final on 5 April. SGH topped Zone 2, which was played in a round-robin format only.