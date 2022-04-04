ICC CEO pitches for inclusion of cricket in Oly

Dubai, April 3: The International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice is aiming for cricket to be included in the Olympic Games curriculum, as it will result in the governments of respective countries to pay more attention to the game’s facilities and also provide high-performance assistance for the growth of the sport in their countries.

Allardice added that, as far as the ICC is concerned, it’s “not a money-making exercise” for the global cricket governing body, but to make respective governments stakeholders in the growth of the sport in their countries. Women’s Twenty20 cricket has been included at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

“In many of our members, being seen as an Olympic sport and having an association with the government and the national Olympic movement is something that will be really beneficial in terms of facilities and high-performance assistance,” Allardice said, on Sunday. (IANS)