NIA conducts search ops across Assam, nabs absconding Maoist cadre

Guwahati, April 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at multiple locations across Assam and arrested an absconding lady Maoist cadre from Dibrugarh district besides detaining a couple in Karimganj for suspected Maoist links.

The search operations, conducted in as many as 17 locations in Cachar, Karimganj, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts, by the investigation agency were in connection with a case pertaining to the arrest of Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, a member of Central Committee of CPI (Maoist) last month.

“One absconding accused Reema Orang alias Saraswati, from Mahatal village under Joypur police station of Cachar district, has been arrested from Dibrugarh district,” NIA stated in a statement to the media.

It may be mentioned that Kanchan Da, along with his associate Akash Orang alias Kajal, a member of Assam State Organizing Committee of CPI (Maoist), were arrested from Patimara Tea Garden under Udarband police station of Cachar district on March, 2022.

“These accused persons along with their associates were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and North-East region of country. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 02/2022 at Crime Branch Police Station, Panbazar, Guwahati, district Kamrup (Metro), Assam and re-registered by NIA on March 16, 2022,” the investigation agency said.

During searches conducted on Sunday, digital devices and incriminating documents of CPI Maoist party have been recovered and seized. Further investigation in the case is underway.

A veteran member of the central committee cum ideologue and strategist of CPI-Maoist, ‘Kanchan Da, according to police sources here, was tasked to set up the state-level Maoist team, supervise it and set up a red corridor from a neighbouring country to areas that have Naxal influence in India.

CPI (Maoist) is an organisation proscribed as per the first schedule of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

The arrest of the CPI-M member last month, was a big catch for the security forces fighting for national security as there as 200 cases registered against Kancha Da.