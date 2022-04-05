Action sought against contractor

Tura, April 5: The All A’chik Youth Federation (AAYF) from Rajabala has sought action against a contractor for allegedly submitting the completion report for payment without completing the work allotted to him.

The project in question is the road construction from Rajabala to Jongnagre at Batabari village which was sanctioned for black topping in the year 2016.

In their complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the federation alleged that the completion report was submitted by the contractor without black topping the 16 kilometre road. The federation besides seeking action against the contractor also urged the DC to look into the matter and ensure that the black topping of the road is completed at the earliest.