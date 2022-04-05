Arbin shines with ball as Simsang Sharks outclass Symper Panthers

Shillong, April 4: Arbin Singh’s 6/14 saw Simsang Sharks destroy Symper Panthers by 51 runs in their match of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Senior Men Challengers Cup here on Monday.

The game was reduced to 20 overs a side after rain and a wet outfield delayed the start of proceedings until 1:50 pm.

The Sharks then won the toss, chose to bat first and made a highly competitive 144/4 to which the Panthers could only reply with 93 all out.

In sharp contrast to the way Symper approached their innings, Simsang batted sensibly throughout, losing only one wicket in the first 10 overs for 61 runs before Mark Ingty, Yogesh Tiwari and skipper Akash Choudhury let loose later on.

Tiwari top-scored with 30 off 23 deliveries (2x4s, 1x6s), while veteran Ingty turned back the clock for his 29 off 13 (3x4s, 2x6s). Bonkam Marak made 21 at the top of the order and Amiangshu Sen (26 not out) and Choudhury (19 not out) saw the team to 144.

Symper captain Kishan Lyngdoh (1/12), Himan Phukan (1/18), Bijon Dey (1/22) and Prolin Phanjom (1/31) were the wicket-takers.

The chase then began well for the Panthers, who scored 42/1 in five overs, thereby bringing the required run rate to below 7 an over. Kishan led the way with a rapid 28 off 19 deliveries (4x4s, 1×6).

However, that good start was thrown away with some poor shot selection and the intelligent bowling of Arbin, whose flighted left-arm orthodox deliveries invariably tempted the Symper batters into trying to slog him but all they ended up doing was losing their wickets. His figures of 6/14 are the best of the tournament so far, narrowly outdoing Aryan Bora’s 6/15 for Myntdu Lions on Sunday.

Apart from Kishan, only Tarique Siddique got into double figures; he was left stranded on an unbeaten 27 as his team were all out for 93, which is the new lowest score of the competition. The other bowlers to take wickets were Shaisngi Lyngdoh (1/14), Sanvert Kurkalang (1/17) and Choudhury (1/17).

This match does not have an impact on the top of the table as both sides had lost their opening two fixtures and were already out of the running for a place in the final. Nevertheless, Simsang will be content at picking up a win in the battle to avoid holding the wooden spoon.

Symper will be in action again today as they take on Umiam Eagles from 9 am.