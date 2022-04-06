‘Bridgerton’ S2 shatters single-week record for most-viewed English-language Netflix series

The second season of the show clocked 251.74 million hours viewed for the week of March 28 to April 3 – its first full week on the streaming service. However, as per ‘Variety’, ‘Squid Game’ still holds the overall record for most-viewed show on Netflix in general across a seven-day period, with 571.76 million hours viewed.

Both ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 and ‘Squid Game’ have surpassed the previous title holder, ‘Inventing Anna’, which earlier was the most-watched English-language series over a single week with 196 million hours viewed. Close behind ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 on the Top 10 was ‘Bridgerton’ season 1, which grabbed the second spot of English-language title on Netflix last week, with 53 million hours viewed. In third place was the new competition series ‘Is It Cake?’

On the film side, as per a statement by Netflix (accessed by ‘Variety’), “After four weeks, ‘The Adam Project’ stayed atop the English Films list with 17.72 million hours viewed and continued to steadily move up the Most Popular list, landing at #5 with 227.22 million hours viewed.”

“‘6 Underground’ – another Ryan Reynolds hit – also jumped to the fifth spot in the Top 10 with 8.73M hours viewed,” the statement said.

It added: “New entrants provided viewers with an escape. Judd Apatow comedy ‘The Bubble’ came in at #2 with 12.45 million hours viewed and documentary ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ came in at #3 with 12.07 million hours viewed.”