‘Bridgerton’ S2 shatters single-week record for most-viewed English-language Netflix series

Los Angeles, April 6: The second season of period drama ‘Bridgerton’ has become the most-viewed show in a week among Netflix’s English TV series, per the streaming service’s newly released weekly Top 10 list, reports ‘Variety’.
Both ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 and ‘Squid Game’ have surpassed the previous title holder, ‘Inventing Anna’, which earlier was the most-watched English-language series over a single week with 196 million hours viewed. Close behind ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 on the Top 10 was ‘Bridgerton’ season 1, which grabbed the second spot of English-language title on Netflix last week, with 53 million hours viewed. In third place was the new competition series ‘Is It Cake?’
On the film side, as per a statement by Netflix (accessed by ‘Variety’), “After four weeks, ‘The Adam Project’ stayed atop the English Films list with 17.72 million hours viewed and continued to steadily move up the Most Popular list, landing at #5 with 227.22 million hours viewed.”
“‘6 Underground’ – another Ryan Reynolds hit – also jumped to the fifth spot in the Top 10 with 8.73M hours viewed,” the statement said.
It added: “New entrants provided viewers with an escape. Judd Apatow comedy ‘The Bubble’ came in at #2 with 12.45 million hours viewed and documentary ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ came in at #3 with 12.07 million hours viewed.”
IANS
Comments are closed.