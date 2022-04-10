Cops avert major burglary at Muthoot Finance Ltd in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, April 10 : The police have foiled a major burglary of staked gold worth Rs 40 crore at the Muthoot Finance Ltd. in south east Delhi and arrested four people in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Surender Shetty (36), Ajul Sheikh (51), Salman Sheikh (34) and Ram Govind (41).

According to the police official, a PCR call was received at Govindpuri police station on April 8 at nearly 2.00 a.m. regarding a burglary in Muthoot Finance Ltd. located in TA block.

“The police immediately rushed to the spot followed by company officials, who disclosed that they had seen four persons in CCTV footage who broke inside the office by breaking the window. They stated that the persons disconnected CCTV cameras soon after entering inside,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south east Delhi), Esha Pandey said.

When the burglars were about to enter the strong room where staked gold worth Rs 40 crore was kept, an alarm was sounded and an alert reached at their head office in Alaknanda, the police official added.

The police made an extensive search of the premises and found the four accused persons, concealing themselves under the space of a water tank on the roof of the building and in the basement of an adjoining building.

The police recovered gas cutters, gas cylinders, drill machine, screwdriver and rods from the accused persons. (IANS)