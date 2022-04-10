Union govt policies are threat to national food security system: K.Kavitha

New Delhi, April 10: Alleging that Centre’s paddy procurement is “discriminatory”, TRS leader K Kavitha on Sunday said that the Union government’s policies are threat to national food security system.

Ahead of the Telangana Rastra Samiti protest against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy in the national capital on April 11, the leader inspected the protest site at Ashoka road earlier in the morning.

Speaking to media persons, she said the schemes and policies of Central Government are a threat to national food security system and that the TRS party will fight for the interest of the farmers.

Kavitha, who is daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said: “No Government has prospered ever at the cost of farmers in India and warned the BJP Government of the far-reaching consequences of ignoring farmers.”

While applauding the efforts and vision of Rao, the former MP said that it was the sheer grit of honourable Chief Minister that turned “barren Telangana into a prosperous and productive land” that is ready to serve the rest of the country.

She said the TRS party under the leadership of KCR will stand and fight for the interest of every farmer.

All TRS MPs, MLAs and ministers will participate in the protest.

The Telangana government has been demanding procurement of entire paddy produced in the state, but the Centre has said that it will purchase only raw rice and not para boiled rice. (IANS)