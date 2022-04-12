Woods makes Masters cut 22 times in row

AUGUSTA, April 11: The Masters patrons filled in every nook and cranny around the 18th green, awaiting the appearance of the man in red.

A scene that’s been so familiar to Tiger Woods on so many Sundays at Augusta National, but this one was different.

Hunched over and limping noticeably, Woods climbed the deceptively steep hill leading up to the green as the fans slowly rose to their feet, the roar building as they saluted a remarkable comeback if not a fairy tale of a weekend.

He grinded out a 74 on Friday, ensuring he would make the Masters cut for the 22nd time in a row.

Still, it was a gratifying experience, one that Woods clearly didn’t regret putting himself through even if he didn’t come close to winning a record-tying sixth green jacket.

After his wreck in February 2021, doctors told Wood that his shattered right leg might have to be amputated. They managed to save it, but he was confined to a hospital bed for three months.

Woods walked Augusta National with a limp that got more and more noticeable, sometimes using a club as a walking stick.

Woods finished a whopping 23 shots behind Scheffler, who claimed his first major title. That matched the largest margin between the winner and Woods in any major championship, which occurred at the 2014 British Open, when he was blown away by Rory McIlroy.

As Woods doffed his cap and headed off to the clubhouse, the crowd around 18 began to disperse. It was time to go watch the players who actually had a chance to capture the green jacket. (AP)