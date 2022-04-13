Waterlogging at Lumshnong: Residents threaten to shutdown toll gate

Khliehriat, April 13: Water logging along the National Highway 6 at Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya has disrupted the movement of both vehicles and people.

Heavy rain since Tuesday has led to the accumulation of water along this stretch of the highway, which according to the locals, is an annual problem.

The Narpuh Border Area Joint Action Committee has submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills, seeking the government’s intervention.

Secretary of the Committee, Daiapherbha Lamare, said the government should ask the National Highway Authority of India to solve this problem at the earliest.

The Committee has threatened to shut down the toll gate at Lumshnong if the problem is not solved at the earliest, stating that they have no right to collect money if the road is not built and maintained properly.