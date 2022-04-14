1st Div Football: Nongthymmai snatch win against Lawsohtun

SHILLONG, April 13: Nongthymmai SC registered a tight 1-0 victory in their Shillong Sports Association First Division football match against Lawsohtun SC, here on Wednesday. Both sides started on a caustion note before Iohbor Nonglyer broke the deadlock in the 19th minute to hand Nongthymmai a 1-0 lead. Lawsohtun pushed hard for the equaliser but Nongthymmai held their own to finish with a win. Nongthymmai reclaimed second place in the points table with 9 points – tied with Sawmer although the latter lead head-to-head on goal difference. Lawsohtun stay fourth with 5 points, two behind Umphyrnai. On Saturday, Imson SC play Smit SC at 3:30 pm.