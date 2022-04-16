Prashant Kishor presents roadmap for 2024 polls to Cong

After the presentation, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee to look into the suggestions.

“Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 election and Congress president has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week and after that a final decision will be taken,” General Secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal said.

Sources mentioned that Prashant Kishor said during the meeting the Congress party must target up to 400 seats out of 543 for 2024 and work on alliances wherever the party was weak.

Sources also said that Kishor is likely to join the Congress formally soon.

Earlier the meeting, called by Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues related to ‘Chintan Shivir’ and upcoming polls, was attended by party’s senior leaders — Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken.

The meeting lasted for more than two hours and political strategist Prashant Kishor exited from the backdoor after giving the presentation.

Notably, Kishor has met the Gandhis several times in the past few weeks.

The Congress is gearing up to call a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ahead of the ‘Chintan Shivir’. The CWC will meet to finalise the agenda for the Shivir.

Senior Congress leaders have been meeting regularly to work on the agenda. Sonia Gandhi has assigned this task to senior leaders such as Ambika Soni and Mukul Wasnik, who have been holding talks with other leaders to finalise the agenda for the CWC and the Chintan Shivir.